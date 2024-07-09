Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,020,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $177.61. 2,502,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $131.70 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

