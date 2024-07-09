Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,114 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,871,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

