Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in McKesson by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $589.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.91 and its 200 day moving average is $531.41. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

