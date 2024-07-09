Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AECOM worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 16.0% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 765,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -926.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.67%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.