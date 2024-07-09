Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after purchasing an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,488,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ETN traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $318.98. 1,139,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,310. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.48. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.