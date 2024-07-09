Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 6,801 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,644,000 after purchasing an additional 949,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.35. 1,788,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,151. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

