Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Newmont Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.13. 6,143,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,687,405. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

