Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.45. 577,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.