Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 20,109 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $221,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 52,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,002,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.