Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,838,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,945,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

