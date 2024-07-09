Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 79.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BLK traded up $12.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $802.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $782.51 and a 200 day moving average of $792.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

