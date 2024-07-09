Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:JAVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 84,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,921. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

