Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.