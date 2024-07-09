Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,422 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,935,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.12. 595,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.05.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.