Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 29,235 Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 5.49% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 322,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 194,139 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 6,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.