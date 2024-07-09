Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

LULU stock traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $289.87. 2,010,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,254. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $288.11 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

