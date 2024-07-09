Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 399,905 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 712,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 582,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after buying an additional 103,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,677 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.