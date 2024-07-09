Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 949,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,749,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

