Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,260,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 930,171 shares.The stock last traded at $55.74 and had previously closed at $55.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Morphic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MORF

Morphic Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after buying an additional 2,086,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Morphic by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 297,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.