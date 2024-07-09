Model N (NYSE:MODN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MODN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Model N Stock Performance

Model N stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $161,193.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,597.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,762,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,902,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,932,000 after acquiring an additional 96,769 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Model N by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 937,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

