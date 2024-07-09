Metahero Price Hits $0.0022 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and $910,371.12 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001787 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

