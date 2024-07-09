McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.24. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $14,804,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $84,042,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

