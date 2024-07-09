Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $352,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.10. 5,368,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,823,990. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.