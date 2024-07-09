Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUN opened at C$15.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.51. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 189.47%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

