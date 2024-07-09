Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 774,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,832,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lufax Company Profile
Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.
