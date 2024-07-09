Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 774,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,832,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Lufax Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 207.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 382,884 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 2,280.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 845,909 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 98.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,562 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 663.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 109,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

