Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.14.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.04.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
