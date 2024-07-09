Litecoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.91 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.91 billion and $246.14 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.71 or 0.00114158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010189 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,731,250 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.