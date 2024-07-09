Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Craig Hallum

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 120,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

