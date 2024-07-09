Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty TripAdvisor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Featured Articles

