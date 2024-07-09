Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
