KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $879.89

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $879.89 and last traded at $870.91, with a volume of 82970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $866.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

Get KLA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $780.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $693.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,399,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.