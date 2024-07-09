JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNA. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.19).

Centrica Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 139.10 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.47.

In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,616.57 ($2,070.67). In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,616.57 ($2,070.67). Also, insider Chris OShea bought 30,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £30,091.05 ($38,543.68). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,820,254 shares of company stock worth $404,719,356. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

