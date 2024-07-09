Jennison Associates LLC Sells 934,440 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 934,440 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of TechnipFMC worth $40,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 366,266 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $6,836,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 106,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.17. 1,898,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,657. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

