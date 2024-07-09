Jennison Associates LLC Sells 15,778 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $54,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,573,000 after purchasing an additional 255,193 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.93. 837,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average is $171.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

