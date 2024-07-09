Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Cabaletta Bio worth $58,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $7,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 337,277 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 293,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 246,596 shares in the last quarter.

CABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 324,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,106. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

