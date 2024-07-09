Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $64,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

