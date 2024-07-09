Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 199.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,575 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $104,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. 2,128,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

