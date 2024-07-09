Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 9,811 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Guardant Health worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. 608,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,121. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

