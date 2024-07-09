Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,357,241 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357,241 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Hudbay Minerals worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

HBM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

