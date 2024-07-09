Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

