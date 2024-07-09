Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 403,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 165,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 621,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.