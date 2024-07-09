Jennison Associates LLC Invests $14.61 Million in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 753,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,612,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

HFWA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 88,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,756. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $604.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.