Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $42,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $39,380.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,947,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,316,229.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 649,705 shares of company stock worth $20,464,279. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ZWS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.28. 796,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

