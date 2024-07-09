Jennison Associates LLC Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. 1,491,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

