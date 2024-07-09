Jennison Associates LLC Has $24.43 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $68,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.40. 154,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,765. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $208.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.17.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

