Jennison Associates LLC Has $23.15 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,434 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

