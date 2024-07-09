Jennison Associates LLC Has $21.78 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,119,860 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,122,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

