Jennison Associates LLC Has $190.48 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $190,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

