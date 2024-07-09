Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 218,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of James Hardie Industries worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,755. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.71.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

