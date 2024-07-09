Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,833 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of WSFS Financial worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

WSFS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.02. 62,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

