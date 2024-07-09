Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $46,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.82. 95,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $124.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

